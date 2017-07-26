Indian becomes youngest female pilot in the world (video)

An Indian woman has become the youngest female commander of a Boeing 777 aircraft in the world.

Anny Divya gained the title of commander at just 30 years old, overcoming her humble beginnings to achieve what had always been considered an outlandish ambition by her local community.

“Luckily my parents have been very supportive, even though a lot of people were telling them not to send me for flying lessons,” Divya told Mirror Now. “There was a lot of resistance all around – especially the fees, which were a lot for [my parents] to pay at that time.”

Hailing from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, Divya was educated at the Kendriya Vidyalaya, reported Business Standard. Most of her classmates wanted to become engineers and doctors at the advice of their parents, but Divya always wanted to take a different path.

While working with Air India, Divya has earned a degree in BSc Aviation and done a course in classical keyboard, plus used her salary to change her family’s fortunes – she has financed both her brother and sister’s studies abroad and bought a house for her parents.

