Infectious Disease Committee ‘green light’ re-opening of high schools on February 1st – The measures from January 25th

The experts of the Committee of the Ministry of Health gave the “green light” on Friday for the opening of the junior and senior high schools across Greece.

According to sources, the infectious disease specialists recommended that the secondary-level schools open on February 1st. In addition, the football betting agencies (OPAP), will also open on February 1st.

Highschools will open with all the rules and precautionary measures that apply. In the event that cases of infected students or teachers appear a specific protocol for dealing with them has been laid out.

A dedicated online platform where teachers and students over the age of 16 can request a free coronavirus test at edu.testing.gov.gr has been set up and is already operational. There, those interested can be informed about their appointment via SMS for the nearest of the 386 checkpoints throughout Greece.

According to the relevant Government Gazette, measures concerning a ban on travel from prefecture to prefecture, travel via SMS, masks both indoors and outdoors, as well as the suspension of catering (take away only) remain as are until further notice.

At the same time, the curfew from 21:00 until 05:00 will continue to be in effect.

During these hours, travel will be made exclusively for work or health reasons, and always with the necessary supporting documents.

Shopping centres and malls will operate with a specified maximum number of customers allowed inside, as will discount villages and discount stores (outlets), and are defined as follows:

-One customer per 25 sq.m. surface mainly space. The distance of 2 meters between customers during the waiting time at the checkout.

In terms of retail stores, after January 25 they will continue to operate with rules.

Specifically:

-Operation hours (optional) from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

-Optional operation of stores on Sunday, January 24.

-The restriction of the movements with the obligation to send SMS to 13033 is maintained, while the consumer must keep the message (code 2), in order to prove the time of sending and approval of his movement. The message is valid for a duration of 2 hours during which the consumer can do their shopping, with a comparative time check being the time of sending and approval of his movement message.