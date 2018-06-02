International Cyber Security Institute: Fines are expected due to GDPR regulation

“Greek companies which are unprepared for GDPR regulation will pay at great cost the implementation of it,” said the President of the International Cyber Security Institute, Manolis Sfakianakis, stressing that “from now on the handling and managing of personal data changes for Europe.”

A person who speaks with personal experience rather than theoritical examples.

“GDPR is a new culture that consists of information, education and evaluation that all Greek business must adopt, since it is a law of the state that needs continuous education, information and not certification,” said Sfakianakis, while adding “all the employees of each company should be informed and trained.”

“According to the data, we are an “electronically illiterate” country, being on the 25th place out of 27, and if this is something that can shock us, in Greece the internet has entered our lives, yet we have not the right training. Specifically, few days after the implementation of the new measure, only 4% of Greek companies have up-to-date in the required GDPR law.”

“Europeans do not appreciate the postponement but the enforcement,” he said, “and in accordance with the current measure, fines will be high and immediate, given that no extension has been granted for its implementation. In case of an accusation because of non-compliance to the law, within a few hours, the lead organisation will proceed to very strict consequences, even reaching the closure of the alleged company.”

Sfakianakis concluded that “Greek companies are much more vulnerable to fines in the middle of the summer, given that tourists visiting our country -at least the majority of them- are aware of their rights, so we have to wait for a “rain” of fines.”

Source: thegreekobserver