iPhone Share of Apple Sales Increases (infographic)

Despite Apple’s iPhone sales decreasing 9 percent compared to last year, they were up 4 percent from last quarter, according to the company’s fiscal fourth quarter press release on October 30. Apple generated an iPhone revenue of $33.36 billion. It’s a solid uptick in revenue for Apple, who experienced a seven-year low in iPhone sales last quarter.

While iPhones used to be their best-selling item, its their services—like Apple Pay, Apple Music, iTunes and the App Store—that have helped drive Apple’s revenue. Their paid subscriptions ballooned to 450 million, up from 330 million in 2018’s fiscal Q4. Apple posted $64.04 billion in sales, a new record for the company. Two days after their fiscal Q4 numbers were released, Apple was slated to launch Apple TV+, their original content streaming product.

source statista

You will find more infographics at Statista