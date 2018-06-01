Iran cuts off football relations with Greece

After the Iran-Greece friendly game in Turkey was canceled due to the continued detention of the two Greek soldiers

The reaction of the Football Federation of Iran after the cancellation of the Greece-Iran friendly match in Turkey was raging.

The game was cancelled by the Greek Football Federation because of the continued detention of the two Greek soldiers. There were efforts made for the game to take place at Xanthi but the Iranian Federation declined.

In a statement, the Iranian Federation speaks of “lack of respect and morality” by the Greek Football Federation.

At the same time, they announced that they would demand compensation for all the economic losses they suffered and that they cut off all ties with the Greek Federation until FIFA examines their report they filed regarding the issue.