Irina Shayk at Cannes 2017 sexy as ever (photos)

She welcomed her first child back in March.

But already Irina Shayk is back to flaunting her model frame, as she stepped out in a daringly cut floor-length gown at the 70th Annual Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday.

Gracing the red carpet for the screening of Hiraki, the Victoria’s Secret star, 31, put on an eye-popping display as she teased a look at her more than ample assets, while showcasing her catwalk worthy pins.

It featured a plunging neckline that left little to the imagination, as the bodice of the dress struggled to contain the model’s plentiful bust, with Irina choosing to go braless underneath.

At the back, Irina’s frock was just as scanty in its design, as it left plenty of the starlet’s sun-kissed skin on show with its dainty spaghetti straps.

source: dailymail.co.uk