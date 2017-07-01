Irish try out traditional Greek food for the first time! (video)

Traditional Greek cuisine is very healthy and fresh. Recipes are known for their for their simplicity and the uses of fresh ingredients. It is one of the reasons, along with the natural beauties of the landscape and the warm weather that appeals to tourists. A video posted on YouTube channel “Facts” shows the reactions Irish people have when tasting Greek dishes. Dolmades (stuffed vine/grape leaves), moussaka (eggplant based dish with potato and meat), chicken souvlaki and baklava dessert (syrupy pastry made of layers of filo filled with chopped nuts) are some the foods the Irish tried out. Their reactions were mostly positive, but their taste buds disagreed with the octopus.