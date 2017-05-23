Is 8-year-old missing girl, Saffie Roussos, in Manchester terror attack Greek? (photo)

The family of 8-year-old Saffie Rose Roussos, possibly of Greek heritage, is desperately searching for their daughter who was among those at Ariana Grande’s concert in Manchester when the suicide bomber attacked. The little girl went to the concert with her older sister, but has not been seen ever since. The Greek Embassy in Lonodn did was unable to confirm to protothema.gr whether the little girl was of Greek background, as the nationslities of the 22 victims have not been released by British police. The first victim of the attack has now been named as Georgina Bethany Callander.

The 18-year-old Ariana Grande superfan, who was pictured with the pop star two year ago, is believed to have been killed in a blast police have confirmed was detonated by a lone suicide bomber.

Saffie Rose Roussos

Georgina Bethany Callander