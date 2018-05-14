Is this the most violent baptism ever? (video)

Twitter users have been outraged after footage emerged on social media showing a Greek Orthodox bishop violently baptising a baby in water.

In the clip the Archbishop swings the naked child by its arms and repeatedly dunks him in the baptismal font.

The clergyman dips the boy in the basin three times before handing him back to the parents who seem totally unfazed.

It is believed the clip was filmed in Ayia Napa, Cyprus, at a Greek Orthodox church.

Many online commentators have criticised the bishop’s rough approach, the MailOnline reported.

source: newstalkzb.co.nz