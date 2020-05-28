Islamic honour killings reach Cyprus

The murder of a Syrian man in Chlorakas in Paphos last month is the most violent in a growing number of incidents

The murder of a Syrian man in Chlorakas in Paphos last month is the most violent in a growing number of incidents that is spreading fear among residents and has forced the community leader to appeal for state help over groups of young, armed, single men.

Police patrols have increased, and the community board is also paying for three private security guards to monitor the area in the wake of the murder of 20-year-old Jamal Alhadzi who was killed in Chlorakas after being stabbed multiple times.

A total of 11 suspects, all Syrian, face murder charges over Alhadzi’s death, apparently over matters of honour.

There are three or four ‘hot spots’ which are home to around 250 young Syrian men, some of them even alleged Isis members, Nikolas Liasides, Chlorakas’ community leader, told the Sunday Mail.

“For them, it is normal to carry weapons, including knives, and fight over seemingly trivial incidents,” he said.

Interior Minister Nicos Nouris confirmed his ministry had been informed of the community’s fears.

