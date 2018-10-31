Israeli company granted first license to grow medical cannabis in Greece

The Greek government has officially granted a license to a company to cultivate hemp in Greece.

The decision to approve the production of medical marijuana to Israeli company Tikum Olam was published on the official government website “Diavgeia”. The company, which is primarily engaged in growing and developing medical cannabis and medical cannabis products, will be permitted to cultivate in the area of Examilia of the Municipality of Corinth.

Tikun Olam is a company that grows and supplies medical marijuana and is licensed and supervised by the Ministry of Health in Israel, the first of its kind in that country.

It is the first, largest and foremost supplier of medical Cannabis in Israel, and globally recognised as the pioneer of modern medical cannabis.