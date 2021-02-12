Israeli company makes first 3D steak

They claim it is to reduce carbon emissions and increase slaughter-free products

An Israeli food company is leading the way with the world’s first slaughter-free rib-eye steak.

On Tuesday, Aleph Farms and its biomedical engineering partners at the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology unveiled the cruelty-free cutlet, in what they claim is a world first. The company proceeded to create a 3D printed steak.

The purpose of the project was to help lower meat consumption, thus leading to a reduction in carbon dioxide emissions.

Aleph Farms and the School of Biomedical Engineering in Israel have teamed up to create a new technology that will reproduce the taste and texture of a steak, based on the 3D biopsy of living cells in the laboratory.

In other words, the process includes the incubation of cow cells, as well as the differentiation and interaction, which give the physical properties of a real steak to the product that is only a laboratory material.

“With the realization of this milestone, we have broken the barriers to introducing new levels of variety into the cultivated meat cuts we can now produce,” said Shulamit Levenberg, a professor at Technion and Aleph’s co-founder. “As we look into the future of 3D bioprinting, the opportunities are endless.”

The company claims that the technology offers the ability to produce any type of meat without slaughter and without genetic engineering, as 3D biological printing can reproduce different species, including muscle and fat.

