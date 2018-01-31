Israeli President Rivlin visits site of ancient sea battle at Salamis (photos)

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin visited the Greek Navy fleet’s headquarters at Salamis Naval Station accompanied by the Greek National Defence Minister, Panos Kammenos and upon his request was taken to the site where the historic sea battle of Salamis between the Greeks and Persians took place in 480BC. It is the first time a foreign head of state visits the Salamis naval station. The Israeli President visited the site on board the “Daniolos” ship with the Greek Defence Minister, as well as Chief of Staff of the Hellenic Air Force, Admiral Evangelos Apostolakis, the Chief of Staff, Vice-Admiral Nikolaos Tsounis, and Chief of Staff, Vice-Admiral Ioannis Pavlopoulos.

In the afternoon, the Israeli president will meet with the President of New Democracy, Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Yesterday, Mr Rivlin was in Thessaloniki, with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, for the foundation ceremony of the Jewish Holocaust Museum. Speaking at the ceremony, the Greek Prime Minister noted that “we want this Museum to be a constant reminder of where fascism, anti-Semitism, racism and the practices of violence against anyone who is considered different can lead.”