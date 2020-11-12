Isreal: Turkey should immediately halt illegal actions in Cyprus

The Israeli Minister of Defence, Benny Gantz called on Turkey to immediately cease its illegal actions in Cyprus and the wider region, in order to create favourable conditions that would allow the resumption of productive dialogue on the Cyprus issue.

The Israeli Minister is in Cyprus participating in the trilateral meeting with his counterparts of Greece and Cyprus and was received by the President of the Republic of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades.

also read

Employment Rates Fall Across Europe (infographic)

Telework should be taxed, Deutsche Bank report suggests

In a written statement, the Cypriot Deputy Government Spokesman Panagiotis Sentonas said it was the “will of his (Israeli) Government to further strengthen the relations between Cyprus and Israel in all areas, expressing satisfaction for the already high level of bilateral cooperation.”

He added that Mr. Gantz “also stressed the need for Turkey to immediately end its illegal actions in Cyprus and the wider region, in order to create those favorable conditions that will allow the resumption of a productive dialogue on the Cyprus issue.”