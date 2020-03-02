#IstandwithGreece trends, as thousands support Greece’s right to defend its borders (videos-photos)

Greece is receiving a wave of solidarity over the border crisis with Turkey, as thousands of messages by users around the globe on twitter under the hashtag phrase #IstandwithGreece and #Greece_under_attack have been trending on the social media platform.

Most express their solidarity with Greece over the country’s attempt to defend its territory from an “invasion” by thousands of people that have amassed on the northeastern land borders with Turkey at Evros, and its islands.

Many are blaming Turkish President Erdogan for facilitating their movement to cross into Greece, while pointing out he is in fact responsible for exacerbating the crisis via his policies inSyria and Idlib.

A number of videos, photos and media reports have been posted on Twitter showing thousands of ‘immigrants’ trying to enter Greece because of Erdogan’s policy. Some call it an open invasion, while blasting Turkish military for distributing tear gas to refugees and illegal immigrants to throw towards Greek police on the other side of the borderline.

Many users, in their comments, cite Europe’s stance on the problem, pointing out that Europe seems to be failing to understand that Greece’s borders are its own.

Notice how all the “refugees” trying to invade Greece are fighting-age-men. What could go wrong? #IStandWithGreece pic.twitter.com/SfJy8uBsdM — Avi Yemini 🇦🇺🇮🇱 (@OzraeliAvi) March 2, 2020

#IStandWithGreece Come on Greece – you beauties. This struggle is biblical in scale and you are on the pointy end of the spear. NGOs & duplicitous media are the enemy within. pic.twitter.com/WQhxjoxuZK — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) March 2, 2020

Respect To all the people who are defending their country.#IStandWithGreece pic.twitter.com/NjoXXbflPZ — Aziz Fakkas (@Aziz_Fakkas) March 2, 2020

02 March 2020 Turkish Patrol boats escort and push illegal immigrants with boats to Greek territorial waters.

Another proof that Turkey is a Trafficker state.#IStandWithGreece pic.twitter.com/GhPSYMhBFt — Elias Tsiantas (@EliasTsiantas) March 2, 2020

Immigrants in Lesvos Island destroyed one more Christian church today#IStandWithGreece#Greece_under_attack pic.twitter.com/1cWWeW83hY — The Duke (@john_wayne_gr) March 2, 2020

Anadolu shows irregular migrants clashing with Greek border force whilst shouting “Allahu Akbar”, throwing rocks/cutting fences in a breach attempt. The ongoing siege in Kastanies, Evros requires your support. Retweet your solidarity🇬🇷🇪🇺#IStandWithGreecepic.twitter.com/JKVlBxUtUy — Κοντολογίς (@kontologis) March 2, 2020

This three Pic are taken at 2016. And the turks show it happend today. Be care about the #FakeNews#IStandWithGreece pic.twitter.com/ftChiyE6Sq — Socrates Drunk the Conium ♈☘️ (@sokolas13) March 2, 2020

Turkish media reports fresh clashes between illegal migrants and Greek Border force as there was an attempt to cut the barbed wire and indescent gestures and provocation in Kastanies, Evros. We are under siege. Retweet your solidarity🇬🇷🇪🇺 #IStandWithGreecepic.twitter.com/cX9DEno3j3 — Κοντολογίς (@kontologis) March 2, 2020