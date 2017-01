It is official: 24 hours passed in El Salvador with ZERO MURDERS reported!

According to UN’s data, the average murder rate in El Salvador is 10 murders per day. This makes the country one of the world’s most violent ones.

What is unbelievable though, is that on Wednesday there was no murdered recorded by the police, something that even they can not explain!

The people of El Salvador suffer from the actions of numerous gangs. What is interesting though, is that these gangs were first formed in Los Angeles during the 80s.