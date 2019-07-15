James Bond actor & businessman was murdered by chemsex killer’s drug dealer

He was one of 12 men targeted by Matovu and his lover Brandon Dunbar, 24, over a 19-month period

A dealer has been found guilty of killing a former Bond actor with the same chemsex drug he sold to serial killer Stephen Port.

Gerald Matovu, 26, hooked up with Eric Michels, 54, via Grindr in August last year. Matovu plied him with a fatal dose of GHB at his home in Bolton Road, Chessington, Surrey, then made off with his bank card details and other belongings.

Mr Michels, who had an uncredited role in Skyfall, was one of 12 men targeted by Matovu and his lover Brandon Dunbar, 24, over a 19-month period, jurors heard.

Following an Old Bailey trial, Matovu was found guilty of businessman Mr Michels’ murder and a string of other offences.

