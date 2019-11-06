Jamie Lee Curtis says she “shared drugs” with dad Tony Curtis

She found herself popping five Vicodin at once and washing it down with booze

Jamie Lee Curtis proudly has 20 years of sobriety from drugs and alcohol under her belt — and talks about her journey getting there.

In an interview with Variety, the Halloween actress, 60, talked how she became addicted to painkillers after a plastic surgery procedure and used drugs alongside her movie star dad, Tony Curtis. She also revealed how her addiction was exposed — and her efforts to stay sober as she works around the globe.

Curtis — whose vices included cocaine, alcohol and the opioid Vicodin — said a “routine plastic surgery” procedure to fix her “puffy eyes,” after a cameraman embarrassed her on the set about them, led to her addiction. The doctor “gave me Vicodin as a painkiller for something that wasn’t really painful,” she recalled.

She found herself popping five Vicodin at once and washing it down with booze, but she said her addiction was “wildly controlled” in that she never took pills at work.

“I never took drugs before 5 p.m. I never, ever took painkillers at 10 in the morning,” Curtis said. “It was that sort of late afternoon and early evening — I like to refer to it as the warm-bath feeling of an opiate. It’s like the way you naturally feel when your body is cool, and you step into a warm bath, and you sink into it. That’s the feeling for me, what an opiate gave me, and I chased that feeling for a long time.”

Read more HERE