Jason Momoa shaves off his famous beard leaving fans “distraught” (video-photos)

Earlier on Thursday, actor Jason Momoa took to Instagram to debut his fresh-faced aesthetic after seven years of sporting the famous facial hair.

But it was all in the name of the planet, as Momoa shaved off his beard to raise awareness of the need to use recyclable aluminum cans for water instead of plastic bottles.

“I’m SHAVING this beast off, It’s time to make a change,” Momoa captioned the post [sic]. “A change for the better… for my kids, your kids, the world. Let’s make a positive change for the health of our planet. Let’s clean up our oceans, our land. Join me on this journey. Let’s make the switch to infinitely recyclable aluminum.”

jason momoa just shaved his beard off and now nothing makes sense in this world pic.twitter.com/02OMMttsIS — joe (@joedeal_) April 18, 2019

In the clip, the 39-year-old is seen shaving off his beard while bidding farewell to the onscreen characters he has played including Drogo from Game of Thrones Drogo and Aquaman.

