They have attended a number of glamorous events during their trip to Paris so far.

But Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux enjoyed a more casual day out on Friday, as they indulged in a little retail therapy in the French capital.

The Friends actress, 48, looked effortlessly chic in classic long-line camel coat and Aviator sunglasses as she browsed a number of designer shops with her husband of two years, 45.

source: dailymail.co.uk

photos: Wenn.com

photos: Wenn.com