Jenny Balatsinou and ND MP Vasilis Kikilias break up

Former Minister and current MP of opposition party New Democracy (ND) Vasilis Kikilias has split up with TV personality Jenny Balatsinou. The politician had recently moved in with Balatsinou in a house in downtown Athens, but according to blocko.gr, the former Minister of Citizens’ Protection submitted the relevant document to the Greek police informing them that of the change of his residence address.

The couple met through friends in April 2017 and their relationship was made public in August of the same year when photos of them holding hands in the island of Patmos leaked. The news and photos that were published in the “Proto Thema” circulated rapidly in the Athens social circles.

According to reports and remarks by close friends in their circle, the couple was living the perfect love story which is why they decided to move in together so fast. The young son of Jenny and Petros Kostopoulos, Maximos, also lived with them.