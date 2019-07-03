Jimmy Carter: The US is an “Oligarchy with unlimited political bribery” (video)

Carter was responding to a question from Hartmann about recent Supreme Court decisions on campaign financing like Citizens United

Former president Jimmy Carter said Tuesday on the nationally syndicated radio show the Thom Hartmann Program that the United States is now an “oligarchy” in which “unlimited political bribery” has created “a complete subversion of our political system as a payoff to major contributors.” Both Democrats and Republicans, Carter said, “look upon this unlimited money as a great benefit to themselves.”

Carter was responding to a question from Hartmann about recent Supreme Court decisions on campaign financing like Citizens United.

Read more HERE