Unemployment in Greece rose to 18.5% in February 2019, from 18.6% in January, according to Eurostat data released today.

According to the same data, Greece recorded the largest decrease in the unemployment rate in the EU compared to the same period last year (from 20.6% to 18.5%).

The number of unemployed in Greece amounted to 872,000.