Joe Biden becomes th 46th President of the United States

Joe Biden was sworn as the 46th President of the United States on Wednesday. The 74-year-old former Vice President, who was sworn in at 18.48 Greek time in the Capitol, in the absence of Donald Trump’s predecessor, but in the presence of the outgoing Vice President Mike Pence and three former presidents, addressed the people in a security tight ceremony saying that “we must stop the uncivil war.”

“America has been tested,” he said adding “The will of the people has been obeyed. Democracy is precious and fragile. It is here, however, and it has prevailed. A few days ago we saw the foundations of the Capitol shake. I know the power of our Constitution and our Nation. He had just taken the sacred oath, which was first taken by George Washington. American history does not depend on one person but on the people. We can go even further,” said Joe Biden, in his first speech as US President.

He went on to refer to the pandemic and noted that many wounds need to be healed. “The dream of Justice for all will be here. The cry for survival is heard from the planet. We must tackle racial discrimination and internal terrorism. I will be president for all Americans.”

Joe Biden, who will become the second Catholic president in history in the next few hours, after John F. Kennedy, went to a service Wednesday morning (local time) at St. Matthew the Evangelist Cathedral in Washington.

The official guests are arriving at the Capitol for the inaugural cerememony- among the first are George and Barbara Bush, Barack and Michelle Obama, Bill and Hillary Clinton. Meanwhile, Barack Obama gave his congratulatory message to Joe Biden earlier via Twitter.

Biden was accompanied by all four congressional leaders, according to CNN, including Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell and Democratic leader Chuck Schumer. He was also joined by Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.