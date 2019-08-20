Joe Rogan on Alex Jones: “…he was right about all this Jeffery Epstein sh**t. That is a f**ing fact (video)

He said that it cannot be denied Jones was right on two controversial issues — genetic testing around the world and sex trafficking on Epstein’s infamous island

Joe Rogan says Alex Jones of Infowars is the “most misunderstood guy on the planet” despite being right about financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The eponymous host of “The Joe Rogan Experience” told his millions of subscribers that the same people who dismiss Mr. Jones cannot deny his accuracy on two controversial issues — genetic testing around the world and sex trafficking on Epstein’s infamous island.

“I know Alex so well. I’ve known Alex for like more than 20 years,” Mr. Rogan said Tuesday. “We’ve been hammered together so many times. That is the most misunderstood guy on the planet. … He needs somebody to go, ‘Alex, slow down. You had a real good point there.’ He even agreed with me. We talked about it. I said, ‘you just need like a rational journalist who’s next to you to, like, study.’ He’s like, ‘You’re right. You’re right. I do need that.’ I go, you need someone who just balances it out. Look, he was right about all this Jeffery Epstein s–. That is a f–ing fact. Alex Jones called this years ago. Years ago.”

