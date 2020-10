Juventus have signed forward Federico Chiesa from Fiorentina on a two-year loan.

The deal is a two-year loan agreement which includes an obligation to buy, it will cost Juventus €3m in the first year and €7m for the second year, according to Sky in Italy.

His move to the Italian champions resulted in the Fiorentina fans calling him a traitor, dubbing him “persona non grata’.

also read

Biden: Turkey should retract Hagia Sophia decision

Covid-19 Greece – 399 new cases reported on Tuesday