Kendall Jenner has broken the internet with her latest post on Instagram. The sexy model uploaded a photo lying naked on a stone bench, The post received nearly 3 million likes in less than 14 hours. The sexy half-sister of Instagram queen Kim Kardashian captioned the black and white photo: “I don’t smoke”.

