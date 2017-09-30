Kim Kardashian naked in Mexico! (photos)

Kim Kardashian has given us a sneak peek behind the scenes of her Vogue Mexico shoot. And obviously, the pictures are incredible. The 36-year-old took to her website kimkardashianwest.com to share a series of BTS pictures from her cover shoot, showing her surrounded by her glam squad and rocking a series of outfits.

But one photo was more eye-catching than the rest, as Kim appeared to be naked. The reality TV queen posted a picture showing her reclining in a marble bath – surrounded by champagne bottles, natch – while topless. It looked like Kim was starkers – as people tend to be in baths – but on second glance, we realised that the star was wearing nude-coloured leggings.

Kim was also wearing diamond earrings, leaving us fearing for another ‘I lost my diamond earring in the ocean’ moment.

She wrote on her website and app: ‘It’s such an honour to be on the cover of the October issue of Vogue Mexico. We went for so many amazing looks in this shoot, which was shot by Guy Aroch. I really loved the old Hollywood glamour vibe.

‘Proceeds from the sales of this issue will go toward Mexico earthquake relief through Project Paz.’

source: metro.co.uk