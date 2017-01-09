Kissing: The perfect “antidote” for everything!

Kissing is arguably the most intimate act of expressing your affection to your partner without crossing that socially acceptable line of being sexually explicit. But puckering up to enter into a hot kiss is involves some skill. It is a form of art. At least that’s what scientists told German newspaper Bild. Women consider kissing to play a central role in a successful relationship. According to estimates, 9 in 10 German females say a good kiss is on a par with good sex. But a passionate kiss is not only related to the good feeling it gives the engaging couple, as scientists says it can also benefit your skin and dental hygiene! A good kiss, with just the right amount of mouth saliva exchange is helpful for preventing dental decay, while it apparently also helps in getting less face wrinkles! For scientists a kiss can actually have a stronger impact than morphine. “Kissing is not just a sensual moment between two people who want to be with each other, but is also an indication for the future”, says US psychologist Gordon Gallup. So if you covet your relationship with your partner, and want to have better health, start putting some passion into that kiss, just don’t overdue it with the tongue…There is always a middle road….