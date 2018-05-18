Konnie Mataxa shows off her curves (photo)

Related
Konnie Metaxa has one of the hottest bodies in Greek showbiz and she definitely knows how to flaunt it. The singer/artist once more is raising the male population’s pressure, slipping into a sexy bikini and striking some sensual poses.
Slips into bikini for her fans
Konnie Metaxa has one of the hottest bodies in Greek showbiz and she definitely knows how to flaunt it. The singer/artist once more is raising the male population’s pressure, slipping into a sexy bikini and striking some sensual poses.