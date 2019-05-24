Kos an ideal European holiday destination, major booking platform says

The Greek island of Kos is among the ideal holiday destinations for the month of June, according to global booking platform Skyscanner.

Good seaside temperatures, normality in tourist traffic, and therefore affordable airfares are three of the reasons to travel to five selected European destinations: Kos in Greece, Amalfi in Italy, Dubrovnik in Croatia, Costa del Sol in Spain and Algarve in Portugal.

In particular, Kos, with temperatures reaching 23 degrees Celsius in June, looks like the perfect choice, striking the right balance of activities and excursions throughout the day. Swimming, hiking, visiting the archaeological monuments and beautiful sunsets- a sign of the beautiful summer nights to come, visitors in June are certain to enjoy every aspect of the island to the fullest. The cost of airfares is definitely another pro for British visitors as it starts from 80 euros.