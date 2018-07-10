Kostas Antetokounmpo shows some promise in NBA Summer League (video)

Jul, 10 2018 Author: Thema Newsroom

Following in the footsteps of the Greek Freak

Kostas Antetokounmpo is following in the footsteps of his super-star brother Giannis, as he helped the Dallas Mavericks defeat the Warriors (91-71) in the Summer League.
Gus, as his teammates call him, scored 4 points, grabbed 7 rebounds, while adding one assist, 2 steals and 3 blocks to his stat sheet in 14 minutes. His best highlight was the dribble that resulted on his opponent falling on the floor ending in his assist.

 

