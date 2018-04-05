Kotzias, Mogherini & Hahn to visit Skopje after Easter

Foreign Ministers Nikola Dimitrov and Nikos Kotzias will meet again on April 12thin FYROM, but not in Skopje. If the meeting on Thursday goes as planned, the two prime ministers, Zoran Zaev and Alexis Tsipras, will meet soon, which will be their second meeting since the negotiations began. “On the 12th of April, as Mr. Kotzias informed me, the next important meeting with the Foreign Minister of FYROM will take place, and if it goes well, the case will be handed to the two prime ministers,” said Stavros Theodorakis, leader of the To Potami (‘The River’) party.

EU sources say that immediately after the EC’s Progress Report on FYROM, EU High Representative Federica Mogherini and EU Commissioner Johannes Hahn will arrive on April 18th. Their visit is related to the report, but it is more than certain that the intensified negotiations with Greece will also be on the agenda.

The name dispute was also a topic at a Greek government session, without specifying more details. The letters of the new name of the International Airport Skopje were placed where the previous sign was, yesterday, in accordance with the agreement reached between Prime Ministers Zaev and Tsipras.

