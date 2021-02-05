Kremlin criticises Joe Biden’s statements as “very aggressive and unconstructive”

The Kremlin today criticized the “very aggressive and unconstructive” statements of the new US President, Joe Biden, who called for the release of Russian dissident Alexei Navalny.

“Unfortunately, this rhetoric is very aggressive and unconstructive,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peshkov told a news conference today.

However, Peshkov said he hoped there would still be “a basis for co-operation, despite the large volume of disagreements and differences on key issues”.

President Joe Biden warned Moscow on Thursday that the United States will not hesitate to raise the cost on Russia and defend American interests in his first major foreign policy address since taking office.

“I made it very clear to President Putin in a manner very different from my predecessor that the days of the United States rolling over in the face of Russian aggressive actions, interfering with our elections, cyberattacks, poisoning its citizens, are over,” Biden said.

also read

Sex? No Thanks – Holidays? Yes, please, say Brits

Hungary’s PM Orban: We do not want Muslims in our country