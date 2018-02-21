Kuoni: Greece among top destinations in 2018

Greece is among the 17 most popular holiday destinations in 2018, according to consumer demand as presented by the Kuoni luxury holiday network based on its Worldwide Trends Report 2018. The data, which is exclusively published by Tornos News today revealed that Greece had gained 8 spots in the global ranking of the 25 destinations with the highest number of bookings in Kuoni for trips in 2018, after last year’s 25th place. The total bookings for the agency for Greece are 50% higher than in 2017.

In addition, Kuoni recorded strong growth in demand for luxury vacations, with the top choices being the Maldives, Mauritius, and Thailand, while Mexico, Kenya and Australia show the biggest recovery, up several places in the top25 compared to last year.

Greece continues to hold second spot in destinations for Europe in 2018, making it a top trend in holidays, with Italy topping the list, Spain coming in third, in Portugal fourth, and Cyprus fifth. Luxury travel in Greece has seen a resurgence due to the offering of a wide range of luxury hotels and resorts, as Kuoni reports, such as Ikos Dassia in Corfu, which will open in June 2018.

Other new hotels for Kuoni on the island are the Corfu Imperial Grecotel Exclusive Resort, the recently renovated Marbella Corfu Hotel as well as the neighbouring Marbella Nido Suite Hotel & Villas exclusively for adults, which will be operational for the first time in May. Santorini continues to be considered the ultimate romantic destination in the world in 2018 as it is ranked first in terms of demand for wedding travel.

As far as family travel is concerned, Ikos Oceania Hotel in Halkidiki is one of the 3 most sought after in Europe for 2018, while Costa Navarino is among the top 4 hotels in the world with the most friendly experiences for children thanks to the “Young Archaeologists” or “Young Gardeners” children’s programmes. The Mediterranean came in third in terms of cruise destinations (based on sales) after Alaska (1st) and Japan (2nd).