Kylie Jenner’s Greek BFF Stassie posts raunchy photos

Anastasia Karanikolaou, also known as Kylie Jenner’s Greek Bff, set Instagram alight once again with her new photoshoot.

The 23-year-old posed outside her home in California wearing a set of sexy lingerie she was promoting. Of course, her photos went viral on social media since Stassie, as she is known on the internet, is the subject of attention because of the strong friendship with her little ‘sister’ Kim Kardashian.

Anastasia’s father is the Greek-born Periklis-Nikolas Karanikolaou, a former real-estate agent, now a stockbroker, to whom she seems to have a particular weakness.