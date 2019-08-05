Kyrgios invites Tsitsipas for some loukoumades (video)

The Greek-Australian knocked out the Greek to reach the Citi final in Washington

Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas put on a thoroughly entertaining show for the fans at the Citi Open in Washington in the semi-final on Sunday, with the Aussie winning 2 sets to 1 and advancing to the final where he will meet Daniil Medvedev.

After the match, Kyrgios, who is Greek on his father’s side, invited the Greek champion for some traditional Greek donuts called loukoumades. “Loukoumades later?”, he wrote on his twitter.

Tsitsipas will be getting ready for Montreal and the Rogers Cup. after he takes up Kyrgios’s suggestion on the Greek donuts…