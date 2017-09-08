Kyriakos Mitsotakis meets with Emmanuel Macron

Main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis met Friday morning with visiting French President Emmanuel Macron.

Mr. Mitsotakis said that Mr. Macron had come to Greece to support the country in statements he made after their meeting.

“Emmanuel Macron came to support Greece… something that is very important,” said Mitsotakis, adding that “we always deal positively and creatively with initiatives that support Greece… We are the political party that puts the country’s interests above all else.” Mr. Mitsotakis dubbed their discussion “substantive”, adding that the two had the opportunity to talk about crucial matters of interest for both Europe and Greece, as well as the need to deepen the Eurozone.

The main opposition leader expressed his certainty that “France is a country that can contribute to Greece’s return to stable and strong growth, something that is the main aim of our policy.”