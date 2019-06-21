Kyriakos Mitsotakis to present party program (watch live video)

The President of Greece’s main opposition party New Democracy, Kyriakos Mitsotakis is scheduled to present his party’s political platform.

Under the slogan “Strong Growth, Self-Sustained Greece, United We Can”, Mr. Mitsotakis will speak at a special event in the Greek World.

A summary of the party’s plan is presented in a succinct 18-page leaflet, where its political pledges are put forward, including a plan to create many well-paid jobs, as well as a cut in income tax and contributions.