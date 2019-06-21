The President of Greece’s main opposition party New Democracy, Kyriakos Mitsotakis is scheduled to present his party’s political platform.
Under the slogan “Strong Growth, Self-Sustained Greece, United We Can”, Mr. Mitsotakis will speak at a special event in the Greek World.
A summary of the party’s plan is presented in a succinct 18-page leaflet, where its political pledges are put forward, including a plan to create many well-paid jobs, as well as a cut in income tax and contributions.
Kyriakos Mitsotakis to present party program (watch live video)
The leader of ND will table his plan on growth, tax reduction and job creation
