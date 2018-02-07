Kyriakos Mitsotakis: Tsipras is dangerous for Greece

“Mr. Tsipras and his accomplices have led the country down some very treacherous paths. We can see it in the Novartis case”, said the President of New Democracy, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, commenting on the controversial Novartis case that has dominated the public life of the country since the start of the week.

Mr Mitsotakis added that the government was attempting to distract public opinion from the harsh austerity measures Mr Tsipras had already agreed to in the fourth memorandum. “From its concessions on matters of national interest, and in particular the handling of the Skopje issue, which is now being condemned by the vast majority of Greeks. He is trying to save himself with the only thing he knows how to do well. By slandering his political opponents and dividing the citizens. With unheard of machinations that destroy the rule of law”, the leader of Greece’s major opposition party said.

He went on to say that in a democratic society “justice cannot wear a hood against representatives of the Greek people” “I request the immediate clarification of the Novartis case. Everything must come to light. But without hoods. I will not accept the slandering of a whole party, and dragging public life in the country through the mud by three nameless hooded individuals. Whom the government admitted to knowing today”.

Mr Mitsotakis concluded by saying that PM Alexis Tsipras had proven he was not only dangerous for Greece’s economy and the national issues, but also for the nation’s democracy and independence of the institutions.