Kyriakos Mitsotakis: Tsipras should not celebrate

In an interview to Alpha TV’s nightly news bulletin and anchor Antonis Sroiter, leader of Greece’s major opposition party New Democracy (ND), Kyriakos Mitsotakis, called on Greek PM Alexis Tsipras to debate the results of the EuroGroup meeting in parliament. “We had the completion of the review, we avoided catastrophe, but all of that is comes with a harsh package of austerity measures worth 5 billion euros after the end of the programme”, Mr. Mitsotakis said. The leader of ND claimed the country had been condemned to long term austerity. On the question of what he would do, Mr. Mitsotakis said the primary surpluses demanded of Greece were excessive. “For someone to be in a position to ask for something more, he must be able to provide more. We offer reliable reforms”, he underlined. Responding to whether he intended to make lay offs if he came to power, the leader of ND was clear stressing that he would not fire anyone. “We will not fire, but hire much fewer: 1 to 5 ratio where there is a real need”, he said.