Large fire under way in Paiania, East Attica (video-photos)

A large fire has broken out in a warehouse in the area of Paiania, East Attica.

Eight fire engines and 25 firefighters have been dispatched to the scene.

The fire is close to a large installation – a substation of the PPC network, while at the moment the risk of the flames spreading to the PPC facilities is high. The Fire Brigade was notified of the fire at 14.17 pm. The smoke is visible from many parts in Attica.

The cause of the fire has not been determined yet. Police have is also on the scene and in surrounding roads facilitating the movement of the fire engines.



