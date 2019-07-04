Large fire rages in Euboea (videos)

A large fire is underway in the area of Manikia in Euboea in a forest.

Local residents of Manikia, as well as neighbouring settlements, were ordered to evacuate the area a little after 5 in the afternoon, as the direction of the winds changed putting many in harm’s way.

So far there have been no reports of property damage. Large firefighting forces have arrived on the scene, with more expected, as the flames are out of control.

The Fire Brigade has expressed concern, as there is a lot of liquid fuel in the area the fire broke out.





