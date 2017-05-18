Large protests outside Greek parliement as MPs discuss 4th memorandum (photos)

While Greek lawmakers are debating the 4th memorandum in parliament with opposition MPs blasting the Greek coalition government of leftist SYRIZA and ANEL for introducing a series of new cuts and austerity measures, unions and ordinary citizens are protesting against the measures outside the building at Syntagma Square. One of the major trade unions, ADEDY has warned that it would escalate its industrial actions to cancel the new memorandum as well as the old ones. A number of other smaller unions, as well as professional associations are also taking part in the protests voicing their objections against new cuts hikes in taxes.