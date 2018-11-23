Anonymous claim to have uncovered large UK psyop to set up secret info services in Europe

Anonymous has published documents which it claims have unearthed a massive UK-led psyop to create a “large-scale information secret service” in Europe – all under the guise of countering “Russian propaganda.”

In a document dump on November 5, the group exposed the UK-based ‘Integrity Initiative’, established by the ominously titled Institute for Statecraft in 2015.

The main objective is “to provide a coordinated Western response to Russian disinformation and other elements of hybrid warfare.” The Institute for Statecraft is affiliated with the NATO HQ Public Diplomacy Division and the Home Office-funded ‘Prevent’ program, so objectivity is, of course, at the forefront of their work.

more here