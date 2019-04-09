Lauren Summer loves her Xbox and we love her…(hot videos-pics)

Most men have either played video games at some time in their lives or are still playing (maybe secretly from their wives…).

Now, what does that have to do with hot Lauren Summer, a model who is quite popular in the runways of New York and Tokyo?

Well, the sexy babe said she loves playing video games and in a recent interview revealed she never goes anywhere without her Xbox. It keeps her company while travelling around the world.

So imagine lying on the couch with Lauren…no, don’t be dirty…and playing your favourite video game on a rainy day…