Lefteris Petrounias qualifies for Montreal World Championship Final

Greek Olympic medallist Lefteris Petrounias, 27, has qualified for the final eight in the rings competition of the 2017 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Montreal, after finishing first in the qualification rounds for the event, with a score of 15,400.

Petrounias retained his lead throughout the qualification round, to earn a place in his third world championship finals after those in Nanning (2014), where he finished sixth, and Glasgow (2015), where he won the gold.

The second Greek in the competition, Konstantinos Konstantinidis finished 20th with 14,300 points in his world championship debut.

The final of the rings competition will be held on October 7.

Source: greekreporter.com