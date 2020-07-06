Legendary Jethro Tull to play a single concert in September in Athens

They will only make one appearance in Athens

On Saturday, September 12, 2020, legendary 70s rock band Jethro Tull will make a sole appearance at the Technopolis (Gazi), the cultural venue of the City of Athens, in the neighborhood of Gazi, next to Keramikos and very close to the Acropolis

The iconic sound and music of the British band will be heard once again in the Greek capital, making us forget the festival-free summer and look to the future with optimism!

Hailing from Blackpool in England, Jethro Tull began their musical journey in the late 1960s.

The band has sold 60 million albums worldwide, released more than 21 albums including 11 gold and 5 platinum and have made over 3,000 live appearances in 40 countries.

Jethro Tull has been named one of the most important and eccentric progressive rock bands of the 20th century. century.

tickets can be obtained at Viva.gr and Ticketmaster.gr