Less than a 25% of adults in US exercise enough (infographic)

Sometimes, it’s hard to get motivated to exercise after a long and tough day in the office. It has now emerged that less than a quarter of American adults are getting enough exercise in their spare time. 2008 Department of Health and Human Services guidelines recommend that people conduct muscle-strengthening activities twice a week with moderate or vigorous-intensity aerobic physical activity for at least 75 minutes each week. The CDC found that a mere 22.9 percent of adults in the 18-64 age bracket are meeting those guidelines.

Men are doing better than women with 27.2 percent meeting the guidelines compared to just 18.7 percent of women. That rate is also higher among men in the working and nonworking categories. At state level, Colorado has the highest share of adults getting enough exercise at 32.5 percent while Mississippi has the lowest with just 13.5 percent.

source: statista