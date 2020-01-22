Libyan National Army claims it shot down a Turkish drone near Tripoli

The spokesman for the LNA Air Defence Forces said Wednesday in a Facebook post

The Lybian National Army (LNA) led by General Khalifa Haftar has managed to down a Turkish drone that was allegedly trying to hit LNA units in Tripoli, a spokesman for the LNA Air Defence Forces said Wednesday, according to news site sputniknews.com.

“The Air Defence Forces of the General Command of the Libyan Arab Armed Forces shot down a Turkish plane that took off from the Maitika Air Force Base and was trying to raid the site of our military units in Tripoli,” the statement published on Facebook reads.

Turkey has yet to comment on the claims by the LNA.

#LNA shot down a Turkish TB2 operating on the behalf of the #GNA.

Sticking a Libyan flag on a TB2 dose not make it libyan

Just a another bad record for Turkish made equipment.#Bayraktar #Libya #LNA pic.twitter.com/fW2zSJ0kAN — M.LNA (@LNA2019M) January 22, 2020

On Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said as quoted by the country’s media that Ankara hadn’t sent any Turkish troops in Libya yet but only military advisers.

source sputniknews.com